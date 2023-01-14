Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Since COVID vaccines first became available in the U.S., the federal government has been buying them from manufacturers and distributing them for free. But soon, the manufacturers will be distributing them at higher prices. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation, joins John Yang to discuss what this means for future vaccination costs.
