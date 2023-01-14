Why manufacturers are hiking COVID vaccine prices

Audio

Since COVID vaccines first became available in the U.S., the federal government has been buying them from manufacturers and distributing them for free. But soon, the manufacturers will be distributing them at higher prices. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation, joins John Yang to discuss what this means for future vaccination costs.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch