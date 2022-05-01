News Wrap: New Mexico issues mandatory evacuation order as massive wildfire spreads

In our news wrap Sunday, New Mexico has issued mandatory evacuation orders as a huge wildfire east of Sante Fe grows rapidly, forecasters issued severe storm warnings for parts of the South and Midwest, former President Trump is holding a rally in Nebraska, a memorial service is held for former Vice President Walter Mondale, and the White House correspondents' dinner made its grand return.

