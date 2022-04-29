News Wrap: Wall Street rout ends month marked by its worst losses in decades

Audio

In our news wrap Friday, a Wall Street rout ended a month marked by its worst losses in decades as worries over inflation and interest rates drove a sell-off, U.S. consumers prices jumped 6.6 percent in March, China reaffirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy, a powerful bomb exploded at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital and Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: