News Wrap: Wall Street rout ends month marked by its worst losses in decades

In our news wrap Friday, a Wall Street rout ended a month marked by its worst losses in decades as worries over inflation and interest rates drove a sell-off, U.S. consumers prices jumped 6.6 percent in March, China reaffirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy, a powerful bomb exploded at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital and Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer.
