News Wrap: Nigeria counts ballots after challenging Election Day

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, Nigeria held its presidential election amid delays and scattered violence, winter weather continues to affect the West Coast, Biden ordered federal agents to check on families door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, an independent committee recommended gun safety rules to reduce suicides in the military, and the FDA approved the first at-home combo test for flu and COVID.
Support Provided By:
Learn more