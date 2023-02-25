News Wrap: Nigeria counts ballots after challenging Election Day

In our news wrap Saturday, Nigeria held its presidential election amid delays and scattered violence, winter weather continues to affect the West Coast, Biden ordered federal agents to check on families door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, an independent committee recommended gun safety rules to reduce suicides in the military, and the FDA approved the first at-home combo test for flu and COVID.

