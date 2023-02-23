NTSB releases preliminary report on Ohio derailment that led to toxic chemical spill

Amna Nawaz:

Investigators have not determined the cause of the derailment in East Palestine, but today's report from the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, pointed to a key clue, an overheated wheel bearing that was 253 degrees hotter than the air temperature.

Investigators said that set off a sensor and audible warnings on the Norfolk Southern train. But the temperature did not reach a level that would have required the crew to stop the train by the company's own rules until just before the accident.