February 25, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, new concerns arise about working conditions for the people that power the growing artificial intelligence industry. Then, a look at what’s causing shortages of some children’s medicine and baby formula. Plus, the story of a trailblazing Air Force pilot who helped pave the way for NASA’s Black astronauts.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch