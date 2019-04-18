News Wrap: North Korea wants Pompeo removed from nuclear talks

In our news wrap Thursday, North Korea says it wants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo removed from nuclear negotiations. A senior foreign ministry official said, “Whenever Pompeo pokes his nose in, the talks go wrong.” Hours earlier, Pyongyang said it had test-fired a new tactical weapon. Also, French police say an electrical short circuit is the most likely cause of a fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
And now to the non-Mueller report news of this day.
North Korea said that it wants U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo removed from nuclear negotiations. In a statement, a senior Foreign Ministry official said — quote — "Whenever Pompeo pokes his nose in, the talks go wrong."
Hours earlier, Pyongyang said it had test-fired a new tactical weapon, its first major weapons test in nearly half-a-year.
In France, police are now saying that an electrical short circuit is likely the most cause — the likely — most — cause of the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. The structure had been undergoing renovations when the inferno erupted on Monday. Today, hundreds of Parisian firefighters and police officers were honored at the presidential palace. They have been praised for saving the cathedral from total destruction.
Police in New York City are holding a man who allegedly walked into Saint Patrick's Cathedral last night with gasoline, lighter fluid and lighters. He was arrested and charged with attempted arson and reckless endangerment. Police say that he claimed it was all entirely innocent.
-
John Miller:
The story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue, that his car had run out of gas. We took a look at the vehicle. It was not out of gas, and at that point, he was taken into custody.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The suspect is from New Jersey. Investigators say he had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral a few days ago, and had booked a flight to Rome for today.
New findings today underscore fears about the decline of wild bees. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire report that the populations of 14 species of bees have fallen by up to 90 percent over 125 years. The study adds to growing evidence that bee numbers are dropping worldwide, due to insecticides, parasites, climate change and other factors.
And on Wall Street, stocks gained a little ground going into the holiday weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 110 points to close at 26559. The Nasdaq rose two points, and the S&P 500 added four. Markets will be closed tomorrow for Good Friday and Passover.
On the "NewsHour" online, keep following all of our coverage of the — sorry about that.
On the "NewsHour" online, we hope you will keep following all of our coverage of the Mueller report, from major takeaways to new information about Russia's campaign. That's all on our Web site. It's PBS.org/NewsHour.
And you can also find the latest highlights from all of our reporters. That's on Instagram and on Twitter. You can find us at @NewsHour.
And that's the "NewsHour" for tonight. I'm Judy Woodruff.
Join us online and again here tomorrow evening, when Mark Shields and David Brooks will break down the political fallout from the Mueller report.
For all of us at the "PBS NewsHour," thank you, and we'll see you soon.
