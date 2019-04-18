News Wrap: North Korea wants Pompeo removed from nuclear talks

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the non-Mueller report news of this day.

North Korea said that it wants U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo removed from nuclear negotiations. In a statement, a senior Foreign Ministry official said — quote — "Whenever Pompeo pokes his nose in, the talks go wrong."

Hours earlier, Pyongyang said it had test-fired a new tactical weapon, its first major weapons test in nearly half-a-year.

In France, police are now saying that an electrical short circuit is likely the most cause — the likely — most — cause of the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. The structure had been undergoing renovations when the inferno erupted on Monday. Today, hundreds of Parisian firefighters and police officers were honored at the presidential palace. They have been praised for saving the cathedral from total destruction.

Police in New York City are holding a man who allegedly walked into Saint Patrick's Cathedral last night with gasoline, lighter fluid and lighters. He was arrested and charged with attempted arson and reckless endangerment. Police say that he claimed it was all entirely innocent.