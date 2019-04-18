Trump claims exoneration from report Democrats call ‘damning’

Judy Woodruff:

The report's actual language says the evidence wasn't sufficient to bring criminal charges. But it does outline numerous contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Russia.

The report itself does not exonerate the president with regard to obstruction. In fact, it cites 10 key episodes that investigators reviewed. They include the president's January 2017 dinner with then FBI Director James Comey, in which Mr. Trump allegedly asked for loyalty, and his request that Comey publicly state that he was not under any criminal investigation. Comey was ultimately fired in May of 2017.

That same month, special counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation. The report says Mr. Trump was extremely agitated about the probe and complained bitterly: "This is the end of my presidency."

It further says the president tried that June to have Mueller fired over an alleged conflict of interest. But then-White House counsel Don McGahn refused, citing — quote — "a fear of being seen as triggering another Saturday Night Massacre," referring to the infamous incident during Watergate.

In the end, Mueller determined that President Trump's efforts to influence the Russia probe were mostly unsuccessful because his advisers refused to carry out his orders. He went on to say Mr. Trump declined to be interviewed, and that his written responses to questions, which included dozens of no memory answers, were inadequate.

But the special counsel says he decided not to subpoena the president, believing that would trigger a long court battle and delay the investigation.