Trump tried to stop Mueller investigation, but staff wouldn’t let him, says report

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, there are times where the Mueller report reads like a novel, when you have a president who's really calling people and tweeting and trying his best to really influence the Mueller investigation in any way that he can.

Here are three examples that really deal with the White House — the White House counsel, Don McGahn, as well as the former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The first is that the president wanted Corey Lewandowski, who was his former campaign manager, to actually have Jeff Sessions deliver a speech where he would call the Mueller investigation unfair and where he would say that Robert Mueller was actually trying to subvert the Constitution.

The president dictated that speech specifically, but Corey Lewandowski passed that off to a White House aide, who then felt uncomfortable and didn't actually do it. So we have one example of the president wanting something to happen, and it just didn't happen.

The second is that he pressured Jeff Sessions — President Trump pressured Jeff Sessions, his former attorney general, to recuse (sic) himself repeatedly. He called him at home. He spoke to him in the Oval Office. He tweeted about it. Over and over again, the president did that.

The third is that the president basically tried to get Don McGahn to say that I never — that the president never tried to fire Jeff Sessions. He actually called Don McGahn at home, when he was very angry with Jeff Sessions, and said, you need to get rid of the special counsel, and you need to get rid of this problem.

So, in this case, he was really trying to get Don McGahn to fire the special counsel. And he was really trying to use his power as president to do that.

Now, it's important to note that Attorney General Bill Barr this morning said that the issue of obstruction is something that the special counsel did not leave to Congress.

In fact, in the report, over and over again, Robert Mueller writes about Congress. And I mentioned that because those three instances that I just laid out, they could become a road map that Congress might use to start trying to get information from people like special counsel Robert Mueller, who we know the House Judiciary Committee and House Judiciary chairman has asked to come and testify before Congress.