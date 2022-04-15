News Wrap: BA.2 variant drives new wave of COVID cases in the U.S.

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

In our news wrap Friday, new COVID-19 numbers provided the latest evidence of another wave fueled by the BA.2 variant, crews in South Africa spent another day searching for survivors after floods killed nearly 400 people, Palestinian youths battled Israeli police in Jerusalem, Britain is criticized over plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda, and Christians around the world have mark Good Friday.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: