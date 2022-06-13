Testimony of Trump aides sheds light on former president’s false voter fraud claims

For nearly a year, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has worked mostly behind closed doors, gathering more than 140,000 documents and talking to more than 1,000 witnesses. On Monday, the committee shared new details from some of former President Trump's inner circle about the spread of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen. Amna Nawaz reports.

