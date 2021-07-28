News Wrap: Pelosi calls McCarthy a ‘moron’ as House leaders trade barbs over mask rules

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The CDC reported that two-thirds of all U.S. counties are now COVID-19 hot spots, where even the vaccinated should resume wearing masks indoors.

In response, the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security ordered all employees to mask up. The U.S. House of Representatives did likewise.

But Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy sharply criticized the move, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi was overheard reacting — quote — "He's such a moron."

The two party leaders kept up their war of words later at separate appearances.