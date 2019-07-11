News Wrap: Pelosi spars with progressive party members

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A verbal battle simmered between Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and progressives in her Democratic Party ranks.

On Wednesday, Pelosi warned freshmen members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib against criticizing party moderates.

But Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post that — quote — "It was just outright disrespectful, the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color."

Today, Pelosi refused to address the claim directly, but also refused to back down.