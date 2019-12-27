News Wrap: Plane carrying 98 crashes shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan

Amna Nawaz:

An American civilian contractor died today in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces.

U.S. Central Command also confirmed multiple U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel were injured. The Iraqi military said several rockets hit an arms depot at the so-called K1 base northwest of Kirkuk. There was no immediate word about who carried out the attack.

In a separate development, Iraq's president, Barham Salih, is facing backlash from Iranian-backed parties over his refusal to designate their nominee as prime minister. Salih's rejection was in response to months of Iraqi protests demanding more independent candidates and political reform.

The latest happened today in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, as anti-government demonstrators marched and voiced their support for Salih's decision.