What ongoing Indian protests say about the country’s secular identity

Alyssa Ayres:

I think what we have seen happen with the protests that have taken place across the country, in many different cities across the country, very peaceful protests, as your package showed, we are really seeing Indians, in fact, largely young Indians, stand up and say, here's who we are and here's who we don't want to be.

People are standing up for a constitutional principle of secularism. In some of the protests that we have seen in India, people are reading out parts of the constitution. That's an incredible thing.

You see crowds of tens of thousands of people all together focusing on the constitutional principle of secularism and equality before the law. So there are tensions in India. There have been longstanding tensions in India between Hindus and Muslims.

But I think what this particular issue has highlighted is that there are a large number of people in India who want to see their country retain its secularism.