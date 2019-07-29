News Wrap: Police look for motive in California festival shooting that killed 3

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump's verbal assaults on a black congressman and his Baltimore district are still ricocheting across Washington and beyond tonight.

The president tweeted again today, attacking Democrat Elijah Cummings, who chairs the U.S. House Oversight Committee. That panel is investigating Mr. Trump on several fronts.

But Maryland's Republican Governor Larry Hogan called the president's remarks outrageous, and he said, enough is enough.

We will get details after the news summary.

Police in California are searching for a motive tonight after a teenage gunman killed three people and wounded at least a dozen. It happened Sunday at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival southeast of San Francisco. People ran for safety, but police quickly intervened and killed the shooter.