News Wrap: Republican Sen. Susan Collins backs Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson picked up her first support from a Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine.

In a statement, Collins praised Jackson's experience, qualifications and integrity. And she lamented how partisan the confirmation process has become. Her support gives Jackson at least 51 votes, without Vice President Harris having to break a tie.

On the pandemic, President Joe Biden got his second booster shot. He sat for another dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the White House. Federal regulators approved fourth shots for those 50 and older on Tuesday. The president, who is 79, also pressed Congress again for additional spending to control the pandemic. He said — quote — "This isn't partisan. It's medicine."

Top Republicans and Democrats in the Senate kept negotiating today on a pandemic funding bill. They are aiming for roughly $15.6 billion, but have not agreed on how to pay for it.

At a congressional hearing, a top Health and Human Services Department official warned of vaccine shortages if there's no agreement.

Dawn O'Connell, Department of Health and Human Services: We have enough to be able to provide a boost to the 50-and-older population that was just authorized and recommended by FDA and CDC yesterday. We do have significant concerns about whether we would have enough vaccine if we were to do a general population boost campaign in the fall.