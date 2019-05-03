News Wrap: Record floods submerge the Midwest

Judy Woodruff:

A monster grade 5 storm has slammed into India's eastern coastline. The cyclone made landfall in the state of Odisha. Winds gusting up to 127 miles per hour ripped through trees and shattered glass doors. We will take a closer look at all this, at the scope of the devastation, right after the news summary.

Here in the U.S., record-breaking floods in the Midwest have now claimed the lives of at least four people. In Iowa, the Mississippi River swelled nearly 23 feet in Davenport, breaking the record set during the Great Flood of 1993. Floodwaters also inundated communities farther south in Burlington. Meanwhile, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, flash flooding submerged cars, as families evacuated their homes.

In economic news, the U.S. job market shattered expectations in the month of April. The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added a net 263,000 jobs last month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6 percent. That's down from 3.8 percent. And wages rose 3.2 percent from over last year.

The president's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, welcomed the robust jobs report today outside the White House.