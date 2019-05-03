How the FBI began investigating a Trump campaign adviser in 2016

Judy Woodruff:

After months of President Trump accusing the U.S. government of spying on his 2016 campaign, the president responded positively Thursday to a story by The New York Times with new details on the FBI's effort to covertly gather information from a Trump campaign adviser.

We're joined now by one of the article's reporters. He is Adam Goldman. He covers the FBI and national security for The Times.

Adam Goldman, welcome again to the "NewsHour."

So tell us on what basis it was. The story is about an FBI investigator meeting covertly with a Trump campaign adviser. Tell us, how did this come about? How unusual was it?