News Wrap Recovery efforts underway after Afghanistan’s worst earthquake in 20 years

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, the current White House COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said the Biden administration is making COVID tests more accessible for those who are blind and who are visually impaired.

Pope Francis today ordered the publication of 170 volumes on Pope Pius XII's treatment of Jews during World War II. That comes amid renewed criticism that Pius did too little to save Jewish lives in the Nazi Holocaust. The 2,700 files include appeals for help from Jewish families and groups.

A judge in Florida has approved a settlement of more than $1 billion in a Miami condo collapse that killed 98 people. The payout goes mostly to survivors and those who lost relatives in the disaster in Surfside. It will come from insurance, engineering and property firms that are suspected of contributing to the collapse. Under the settlement, they do not admit any wrongdoing.

On Wall Street today, stocks managed to recoup more of their recent losses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 194 points to close at 30677. The Nasdaq rose 179 points. That's more than 1.5 percent. The S&P 500 was up nearly 1 percent.

And for the first time, a bloodhound is the nation's top dog. Trumpet earned best in show last night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York. He is the first bloodhound to take the prize in the event's history.

Congratulations, Trumpet.

