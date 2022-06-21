News Wrap: Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia and Alabama hold elections

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Tuesday, Multiple states are holding primary and runoff elections including Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Virginia. Also, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, historic monsoon floods submerged more of Bangladesh, floods in China displaced tens of thousands of people, and railway workers in Britain staged the largest strike in decades.
