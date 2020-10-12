News Wrap: Remnants of Hurricane Delta soak mid-Atlantic

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: In-person early voting kicked off in Georgia, after a federal judge rejected a switch to hand-marked paper ballots, as requested by election security groups. Activists had cited counting problems with new touch-screen voting machines.

But there were long lines in Atlanta and elsewhere after systems used to check in voters stopped working. The same problem happened in the state's June primary.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, a federal judge upheld an agreement to count absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day.

COVID-19 is forcing more countries to take drastic new steps. In England, lockdown rules announced today could involve re-closing pubs and bars in certain areas.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a tiered system to replace piecemeal restrictions.