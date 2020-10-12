News Wrap: Remnants of Hurricane Delta soak mid-Atlantic

In our news wrap Monday, remnants of Hurricane Delta blew out to sea after soaking the mid-Atlantic. The storm made landfall in Louisiana Friday night, killing at least two people and causing widespread flooding and power outages; thousands of residents remain in the dark. Also, Facebook says it will ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust and redirect users to credible information.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: In-person early voting kicked off in Georgia, after a federal judge rejected a switch to hand-marked paper ballots, as requested by election security groups. Activists had cited counting problems with new touch-screen voting machines.
But there were long lines in Atlanta and elsewhere after systems used to check in voters stopped working. The same problem happened in the state's June primary.
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, a federal judge upheld an agreement to count absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day.
COVID-19 is forcing more countries to take drastic new steps. In England, lockdown rules announced today could involve re-closing pubs and bars in certain areas.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a tiered system to replace piecemeal restrictions.
Boris Johnson:
This local approach has inevitably produced different sets of rules in different parts of the country that are now complex to understand and to enforce.
We will now simplify and standardize our local rules by introducing a three-tiered system of local coded alert levels in England set at medium, high and very high.
Judy Woodruff:
Elsewhere, officials in France have put nine cities, including Paris, under maximum alert, due to outbreaks. And all nine million people in the Chinese city of Qingdao will be tested in the next five days, after a spate of cases at a hospital.
Back in this country, remnants of Hurricane Delta blew out to sea today after soaking the Mid-Atlantic. The storm made landfall in Louisiana Friday night, and killed at least two people. It caused widespread flooding and power outages that left thousands of people still in the dark today.
Facebook is now saying that it will ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust. Users will be redirected to credible information about the killing of six million Jews by the Nazis. A company official says the move follows a year of consultation with outside experts on anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Two Americans have won the Nobel Prize for Economics for improving auction theory, which has led to better allocation of scarce resources. Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, both of Stanford University, are credited with inventing formats that use — they use to sell such things as old broadcast frequencies for new 5G networks.
Paul Milgrom:
And the question is, how do we get that stuff out of its old use and reorganize to put it into new uses? Those are really complicated transactions. And they were beyond the reach of traditional economic models. So, we created new models to make that work.
Judy Woodruff:
Milgrom's and Wilson's work also underlies sales of online advertising and auctions of pollution credits in some countries.
On Wall Street today, tech stocks again led the market higher. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 250 points to close at 28837. The Nasdaq rose 296 points — that's 2.5 percent — and the S&P 500 added 57.
The Los Angeles Lakers are atop the professional basketball world again for the 17th time. They beat the Miami Heat last night in a finals that was played in the league's sequestered bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. Fans in Los Angeles celebrated the end of a 10-year championship drought. LeBron James was the finals' most valuable player.
We will look at his extraordinary career later in the program.
And baseball has lost another one of its greats. Joe Morgan died Sunday of a nerve condition. He played second base for Cincinnati's Big Red Machine that won two World Series in the 1970s. He was also a 10-time All-Star and had a long career as a broadcaster.
Joe Morgan was 77 years old.
