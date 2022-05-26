News Wrap: Russia bombards eastern Ukraine, seeks concessions on land

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, Russia insisted that Ukraine accept its demands on land as Russian fire pounded eastern Ukraine, the Biden administration called for a bloc of nations confronting Russian aggression to join in challenging China, China’s top diplomat tours eight Pacific island nations, ousted Pakistan prime minister demands new election, and actor Ray Liotta of "Goodfellas" fame has died.
