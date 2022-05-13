News Wrap: Russia extends U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s detention

In our news wrap Friday, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will spend another month in pre-trial detention in Russia, South Korea offers medical supplies to North Korea for an apparent COVID outbreak, Israeli police charged and beat mourners before an Al Jazeera reporter's funeral, and Elon Musk is delaying his plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion dollars.

