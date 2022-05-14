News Wrap: Russia withdraws from Kharkiv region as Senate Republicans visit Ukraine

In our news wrap Saturday, Ukrainians say Russia is withdrawing from Kharkiv as a Senate Republican delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Ukraine, authorities say at least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket, abortions rigths demonstrations take place acros the U.S., and an all-Black climbing group reached the summit of Mount Everest.

