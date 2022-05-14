Why a growing number of Latin American countries are legalizing abortion

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Audio

As Americans contemplate living in a country where Roe versus Wade is overturned, a very different story is playing out in many parts of Latin America. In recent years, countries throughout the region have relaxed abortion restrictions. Alicia Yamin, senior fellow for the Global Health and Rights Project at Harvard Law School, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what's changed and why.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: