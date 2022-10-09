News Wrap: Russian missiles destroy apartments, kill civilians in Ukraine

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, Russian missile strikes reduced more Ukrainian apartments to rubble in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing 12 and wounding dozens, some residents of Fort Myers Beach in Florida were allowed to return home to assess damage after Hurricane Ian, and the NFL and NFL Players Association announced changes to the league's concussion protocols.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: