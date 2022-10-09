A look at Georgia’s biggest races ahead of the midterms

The governor's race in Georgia is a rematch of 2018's election, when Republican Gov. Brian Kemp edged out Democrat Stacey Abrams by under 55,000 votes. In the state's Senate race, a scandal is unfolding around Republican candidate Herschel Walker, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Atlanta Journal Constitution correspondent Tia Mitchell joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

