Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Judy Woodruff joins us from Madison, Wisconsin with the latest on the state's hotly contested Senate race. Then, as the NFL changes its concussion protocols, we hear from the doctor who discovered the brain disease CTE and his advice for athletes. Plus, how warming waters are decimating Alaska's salmon populations and forcing Native people to change their way of life.
