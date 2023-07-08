News Wrap: Russian shelling takes more Ukrainian lives on 500th day of war

In our news wrap Saturday, Ukraine marked 500 days since the start of Russia’s invasion, Sudanese officials say at least 22 people died in an airstrike in Omdurman, a small business jet crash in Southern California killed at least 6 people, and more dangerous temperatures are forecast for much of the South and Southwest.

