The potential effect of an Affordable Care Act legal fight on HIV prevention

The latest legal battle over the Affordable Care Act centers on its mandate that private insurers cover preventive services, including drugs that prevent HIV infection. The retail price of those drugs can be as much as $6,000 for a 90-day supply, putting it out of reach for many who would benefit from it. The 19th News’ health reporter Shefali Luthra joins John Yang to discuss.

