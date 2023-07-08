Who’s most likely to become unhoused in California? New study provides insights

Across the country, many Americans are staying indoors with air conditioning on to avoid the summer’s heat and humidity. But that’s not an option for thousands of Californians who are unsheltered and living outside. Dr. Margot Kushel, head of UCSF’s Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, joins Ali Rogin to discuss a new study that offers insights into this population

