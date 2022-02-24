News Wrap: SEC is investigating Elon Musk, his brother for insider trading

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The invasion of Ukraine sent Wall Street down sharply at first, but stocks rebounded after U.S. sanctions proved less draconian than the market expected.

In the end, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 92 points to close at 33223. The Nasdaq rose 436 points. That's 3 percent. The S&P 500 added 63 points, 1.5 percent.

A federal jury in St. Paul, Minnesota, convicted three former police officers today of violating George Floyd's civil rights. They were accused of failing to help Floyd when another officer pinned him by the neck as he struggled to breathe.

We will return to the verdict after the news summary.

A judge has ordered a Michigan couple to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, after their son allegedly killed four students at his high school. Jennifer and James Crumbley are accused of buying the boy a gun and then doing nothing when teachers found disturbing drawings.

At a hearing today, guidance counselor Shawn Hopkins said he urged that their son get help immediately, but they refused to take him home.