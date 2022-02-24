News Wrap: SEC is investigating Elon Musk, his brother for insider trading

In our news wrap Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother broke insider trading rules, a judge orders a Michigan couple to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter after their son allegedly killed four students at school, and new findings show a rise in the number of American women choosing pills over surgery for abortions.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The invasion of Ukraine sent Wall Street down sharply at first, but stocks rebounded after U.S. sanctions proved less draconian than the market expected.
In the end, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 92 points to close at 33223. The Nasdaq rose 436 points. That's 3 percent. The S&P 500 added 63 points, 1.5 percent.
A federal jury in St. Paul, Minnesota, convicted three former police officers today of violating George Floyd's civil rights. They were accused of failing to help Floyd when another officer pinned him by the neck as he struggled to breathe.
A judge has ordered a Michigan couple to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, after their son allegedly killed four students at his high school. Jennifer and James Crumbley are accused of buying the boy a gun and then doing nothing when teachers found disturbing drawings.
At a hearing today, guidance counselor Shawn Hopkins said he urged that their son get help immediately, but they refused to take him home.
Shawn Hopkins, Guidance Counselor:
It was a really rough situation to be showing signs of needing help, of needing — of needing support, and it felt like he got the opposite.
Judy Woodruff:
Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the school attack last November.
A widespread weather front spread freezing rain across more of the country's midsection today from Texas to the Great Lakes. Ice-covered roads held up drivers and caused hundreds of traffic accidents. The ice storm was expected to continue through the night and push into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
The number of American women choosing abortion pills over surgery is up sharply since the pandemic began. The Guttmacher Institute reports that 54 percent of all U.S. abortions in 2020 involved medication. It was 40 percent in 2019. The shift reflects increased use of telemedicine and FDA approval of getting the pills by mail.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother broke insider trading rules. The Wall Street Journal and others report it involves a November tweet. In it, Musk asked if he ought to sell part of his Tesla holdings, and company stock fell sharply. One day earlier, his brother sold shares worth $108 million.
And newly revised numbers show that the U.S. economy grew more at the end of 2021 than first estimated. The gross domestic product increased at a 7 percent annual pace in the fourth quarter. Growth for all of 2021 was 5.7 percent. That was the best showing since 1984.