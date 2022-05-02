News Wrap: Jan. 6 committee calls on more GOP House members to testify

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, the Jan. 6 congressional committee has asked three more GOP House members to testify, a federal jury in Washington, D.C. convicted a retired New York police officer of assault and other charges in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot, the biggest wildfire in the U.S. keeps growing in New Mexico, and a former Philadelphia police officer was charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy.
