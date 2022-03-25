News Wrap: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson picks up Sen. Joe Manchin’s support

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has picked up crucial support. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said that he will vote to confirm Jackson. He called her supremely qualified.

Manchin has opposed President Biden on several other major issues. His vote for Jackson could be vital, if all 50 Senate Republicans oppose her.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a Washington hospital today after a week-long stay. The court had said that Thomas was treated for flu-like symptoms, but did not have COVID. His release came amid reports that his wife, Virginia Thomas, repeatedly texted former President Trump's chief of staff in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

We will focus on that after the news summary.

Also today, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court order that prevented the U.S. Navy from restricting deployments of special operations forces who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccinations; 35 sailors, mostly Navy SEALs, sued after refusing to comply with the mandate on religious grounds. Now the Navy may consider vaccination status when making assignments.

Teachers in Minneapolis have reached a tentative deal to end a strike that began on March 8. About 29,000 students have been out of school since then. Superintendent Ed Graff said that he is looking forward to getting everyone back to class on Monday.