News Wrap: Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

In our news wrap Monday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, police in Sacramento, California made an arrest after a mass shooting Sunday killed six people, China sent more than 10,000 health workers to Shanghai as a COVID-19 outbreak spreads, and the 2022 Grammy Awards yield an unexpected big winner.
