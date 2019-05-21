News Wrap: Severe storms cause flooding, damage in Southern Plains states

Judy Woodruff:

A war over congressional subpoenas is intensifying in the investigations of President Trump.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn refused to appear today before the House Judiciary Committee, under presidential orders to ignore a subpoena. Later, the committee subpoenaed Hope Hicks, a former close aide to the president, and Annie Donaldson, who worked for the White House counsel.

Separately, President Trump appealed a federal court ruling that upheld a subpoena seeking his financial records. We will get the details right after the news summary.

A severe weather front spawned new tornadoes and flash floods today across the Southern Plains states. In Oklahoma, a muddy red lake of floodwater drowned entire sections of Yukon, near Oklahoma City, engulfing homes and cars. And Interstate 40 had to be closed due to high water.

In Wheatland, Missouri, a powerful storm last night destroyed parts of a speedway.