News Wrap: Severe storms cause flooding, damage in Southern Plains states

In our news wrap Tuesday, a severe weather front spawned new tornadoes and flash floods across the Southern Plains states. Near Oklahoma City, floodwaters engulfed homes and cars, while parts of the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, were destroyed by a possible tornado. Meanwhile, abortion rights supporters staged rallies across the country to protest a wave of restrictive new state laws.
Judy Woodruff:
A war over congressional subpoenas is intensifying in the investigations of President Trump.
Former White House counsel Don McGahn refused to appear today before the House Judiciary Committee, under presidential orders to ignore a subpoena. Later, the committee subpoenaed Hope Hicks, a former close aide to the president, and Annie Donaldson, who worked for the White House counsel.
Separately, President Trump appealed a federal court ruling that upheld a subpoena seeking his financial records. We will get the details right after the news summary.
A severe weather front spawned new tornadoes and flash floods today across the Southern Plains states. In Oklahoma, a muddy red lake of floodwater drowned entire sections of Yukon, near Oklahoma City, engulfing homes and cars. And Interstate 40 had to be closed due to high water.
In Wheatland, Missouri, a powerful storm last night destroyed parts of a speedway.
Danny Lorton:
We think a tornado had to have come through, the way it's kind of looking. Some people say strong winds, but by the looks of everything, we're thinking probably a tornado.
We have lost campers in the campgrounds area, our bleachers up top. We have lost the infield. We have got a little damage to the grandstand section up top, too. Then we lost our off-road structure, which is the main portion back there.
Judy Woodruff:
The governor of Missouri declared an emergency today in 13 counties.
Abortion rights supporters staged rallies today to protest a wave of new state laws restricting abortions. In Washington, hundreds gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court, joined by members of Congress and several Democratic presidential candidates. Protesters also turned out in some of the states that have recently passed restrictive laws.
President Trump's top national security officials briefed Congress today on tensions with Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met privately with House members and senators.
Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected talks with the U.S.
This evening, the U.S. State Department warned that there are signs that Syria's government is again using chemical weapons. It cited an alleged chlorine attack this week, and it warned that the United States will respond quickly to any use of chemical weapons.
In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo has officially won a second term, but the challenger is refusing to give up. Official results released today showed that Widodo is winning by 10 points. In response, former General Prabowo Subianto vowed a court challenge.
And, in Jakarta, hundreds of people protested the results. Riot police faced off against the crowds, who gave out flowers, and said their democracy is at stake.
Aldianti Safitri (through translator):
We are concerned after seeing fraud happening during this election and no actions were taken. The Prabowo campaign team filed complaints, but no actions were taken. We think Indonesia's democracy is hurt in 2019.
Judy Woodruff:
Subianto is an ultra-nationalist who has aligned himself with Islamist hard-liners.
U.S. companies will now have a 90-day grace period before restrictions kick in on sales to Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Commerce Department announced the extension on Monday. It came as President Trump pressures China to agree to a trade deal.
But, in China today, Huawei's founder and CEO told a news conference that U.S. constraints do not matter.
Ren Zhengfel (through translator):
Maybe some of our lower-end products on the periphery might be hurt. But our most advanced products will not be affected. At least our 5G technology won't be affected. And not only will it not be affected, but after two or three years, no one will be able to catch up with it.
-
Huawei is the world's largest telecom provider, but U.S. officials say it is tied to China's government and is thus a cybersecurity risk.
And on Wall Street, news of the grace period for Huawei boosted tech stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 197 points to close at 25877. The Nasdaq rose 83 points, and the S&P 500 added 24.
