Why Rep. Raskin says he’s changed his mind on impeaching Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin:

Well, we love our speaker, and we love her because of her political judgment, and I think that that is precisely what we are going to have to be discussing as we move forward.

Obviously, there is overwhelming sentiment for launching an impeachment inquiry in our party. And we have heard from a lot of even more conservative members that they want the Democratic Party to stand tall and stand strong for the rule of law and for the Constitution.

You know, the question of what the Senate will do — and we say this with respect to everything. You know, we just have prescription drug reform to lower everybody's prescription drug prices. We passed gun safety to try to close the Internet loophole and the private gun show loophole. We don't know what the Senate is going to do.

Mitch McConnell seems to be sitting on everything. He calls himself now the Grim Reaper, because he wants the Senate to be the graveyard for all of the good legislation we pass in the House.

But you know what? We have to ignore that and go on and do our jobs and try to encourage them as much as possible to do theirs, too. And I think this situation is no different.