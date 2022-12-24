Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Severe winter weather prompts multiple states of emergency

In our news wrap Saturday, blizzards and frigid temperatures gripped much of the U.S., Russian shelling killed at least five people in Kherson, China plans to ease border restrictions with Hong Kong despite a wave of COVID infections in the mainland, Kurds protested in Paris after a deadly shooting at a cultural center, and the Taliban has banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan.

