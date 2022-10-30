News Wrap: South Korea mourns victims of Seoul crowd crush

In our news wrap Sunday, South Korea grieves after a fatal crowd crush in Seoul, terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombings in Somalia's capital, at least 80 people died in a bridge collapse in India, polls have closed in Brazil's runoff presidential election, and Lebanon's president left office a day before his term ended, leaving the country with no leader.

