Why some types of baby formula are still hard to find on store shelves

The national baby formula shortage began after safety concerns forced the shutdown of a major supplier's flagship plant. The company, Abbott Labs, has since reopened the plant, and the White House has tried to alleviate supply chain logjams. But almost nine months later, parents are still struggling to find some brands of formula. Ali Rogin spoke with journalist Helena Bottemiller to learn more.
