October 30, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the tightening midterm race for North Carolina's Senate seat. Then, we get an update on the ongoing baby formula shortage. We also look ahead to Monday's Supreme Court cases focused on race in college admissions decisions. Plus, how a nonprofit is using healthcare providers to register new voters.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: