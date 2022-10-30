Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the tightening midterm race for North Carolina's Senate seat. Then, we get an update on the ongoing baby formula shortage. We also look ahead to Monday's Supreme Court cases focused on race in college admissions decisions. Plus, how a nonprofit is using healthcare providers to register new voters.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: