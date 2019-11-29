News Wrap: Stabbing attacks jolt London, the Netherlands

In our news wrap Friday, stabbing attacks in London and the Netherlands have jolted both countries at the start of the holiday season. In the first incident, a man killed two people near London Bridge before he was shot and killed by police. Also, in Afghanistan, thousands of people protested alleged fraud in a recount of September’s presidential election. So far, no results have been announced.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Stabbing attacks jolted Britain and the Netherlands at the start of the holiday season. In the first incident, a man killed two people near London Bridge, before he was shot and killed by police. Officials said the man was wearing what looked like a suicide bomb vest, but it turned out to be a fake.
What drove the attack was unclear.
Neil Basu:
I'm now in a position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident. But I must stress, we retain an open mind as to any motive. It would be inappropriate to speculate further at this time.
Judy Woodruff:
Hours later, in The Hague, three people, including children, were stabbed on the Dutch city's main shopping street. Police said that at least one attacker was at large and the motive was unclear.
In Afghanistan, thousands of people protested amid alleged fraud — or protested alleged fraud, that is, in a recount of September's presidential election. Supporters of candidate Abdullah Abdullah marched in Kabul. They claimed that fake ballots are being counted. Abdullah is challenging the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani. But, so far, no results have been announced.
Environmental protesters staged new rallies around the world today, calling for tougher action on climate change. Thousands marched in 153 countries. Activists in Berlin even swam in a cold river to protest a government proposal they say is too weak.
In East Texas, officials declared that fires at a chemical plant are now isolated and contained, and they lifted evacuation orders for 50,000 people. Major explosions erupted at the site on Wednesday, touching off fires and heavy smoke. The plant owners say that it could take some time to extinguish the flames entirely.
Troy Monk:
There's still going to be smoke in the air. There are still going to be flames visible at night. That's going to be addressed as quickly and as safely as we possibly can. I would love to tell you that we'd be done by the end of the day. I wouldn't be telling you the truth if I made that statement.
Judy Woodruff:
The Texas Gulf Coast has suffered a series of major accidents this year. The region has the nation's highest concentration of oil refineries and related plants.
The holiday shopping season is officially under way on this Black Friday, and online shopping is setting records. Retail trackers estimate that shoppers could spend $7 billion today alone. But critics of consumerism clogged department stores across Europe today. And protesters rallied outside Amazon's headquarters in France.
On Wall Street, doubts about traditional retailers hurt stocks, as trading ended early for the holiday weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 112 points to close at 28051. The Nasdaq fell 39 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 12.
