News Wrap: Stabbing attacks jolt London, the Netherlands

Hours later, in The Hague, three people, including children, were stabbed on the Dutch city's main shopping street. Police said that at least one attacker was at large and the motive was unclear.

In Afghanistan, thousands of people protested amid alleged fraud — or protested alleged fraud, that is, in a recount of September's presidential election. Supporters of candidate Abdullah Abdullah marched in Kabul. They claimed that fake ballots are being counted. Abdullah is challenging the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani. But, so far, no results have been announced.

Environmental protesters staged new rallies around the world today, calling for tougher action on climate change. Thousands marched in 153 countries. Activists in Berlin even swam in a cold river to protest a government proposal they say is too weak.

In East Texas, officials declared that fires at a chemical plant are now isolated and contained, and they lifted evacuation orders for 50,000 people. Major explosions erupted at the site on Wednesday, touching off fires and heavy smoke. The plant owners say that it could take some time to extinguish the flames entirely.