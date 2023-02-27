News Wrap: Storm system brings blizzard to California and tornadoes to Plains

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, the latest in a barrage of storms forced blizzard warnings in California and piled up tornado wreckage in the Southern Plains, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine and intense fighting raged around Bakhmut, all three presidential frontrunners in Nigeria claim they’re headed for victory and another sizeable earthquake struck southern Turkey, killing one person.
