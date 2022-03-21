Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

News Wrap: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized with an infection

In our news wrap Monday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized in Washington with an infection, the U.S. declared atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Buddhist Myanmar is genocide, Arkansas investigators are probing a mass shooting that left one man dead and 27 wounded, and the longest-serving Republican ever in the House of Representatives will lie in state at the Capitol.

