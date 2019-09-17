News Wrap: Taliban attacks kill at least 48 in Afghanistan

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump had initially suggested a meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani might be possible. Today, he said he prefers not to meet, but doesn't rule it out.

Back in this country, Tropical Storm Imelda came ashore in Texas hours after forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It could dump 15 inches of rain in the Houston area. And, in the Atlantic, Hurricane Humberto headed away from the U.S. and toward Bermuda, with winds of 100 miles an hour. It could be near the island early Thursday.

The Trump administration is preparing to revoke California's authority to set its own gas mileage standards. Reports today said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will make the formal announcement on Wednesday. The administration is trying to relax Obama era mileage standards nationwide.

Members of the United Auto Workers have spent a second day on the picket lines at General Motors plants. At the same time, the union reported progress in contract negotiations. The strike affects some 49,000 workers and more than 50 factories and parts warehouses.

The price of oil receded today from Monday's big surge. That came as Saudi Arabia said it had restored half of the output that was halted by a drone attack.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 34 points to close at 27110. The Nasdaq rose 32 points, and the S&P 500 added seven.

Another Republican says that he will not be returning to the U.S. House of Representatives. Four-term Congressman Paul Cook of California announced today that he won't seek reelection next year. So far, at least 18 Republican House members have opted to retire from Congress.

And American endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas finished a first today, swimming across the English Channel four times without stopping. Cell phone footage captured her coming ashore today at Dover, exhausted after swimming a total of 130 miles over 54 hours. Thomas is 37. She performed the feat just one year after she was treated for breast cancer.

Wow.