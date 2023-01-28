News Wrap: Tensions high after 2nd shooting in Jerusalem wounds 2

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, tensions remain high after a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two people in Jerusalem, floodwaters are receding in Auckland, New Zealand after record-breaking rainfall, Pope Francis clarified his words after saying that being gay is a sin, Trump hit the campaign trail for his 2024 presidential bid, and the Challenger space shuttle exploded 37 years ago today.
