News Wrap: Thousands attend ‘March for Our Lives’ rallies, demand action on gun control

In our news wrap Saturday, thousands of people in cities across the U.S. gathered for "March for Our Lives" rallies to demand action on gun control, President Biden visits New Mexico as firefighters battle wildfires and a heatwave hits the Southwest, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline tops $5 a gallon, and the maker of the popular Sriracha hot-sauce suspends production.

