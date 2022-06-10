News Wrap: White House lifts COVID requirement for overseas travelers entering the U.S.

In our news wrap Friday, the Biden administration says overseas travelers to the U.S. will no longer have to test negative for COVID-19 within a day before they fly after the CDC determined the requirement is no longer necessary, the U.S. and other Western Hemisphere nations announced principles for handling migrants and refugees at the Summit of the Americas, and fighting raged in east Ukraine.

