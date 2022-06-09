News Wrap: Michigan police officer charged with murder for killing Black man

Judy Woodruff:

Lyoya'S father said he agreed with the murder charge.

Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives clashed today over adding security for families of Supreme Court justices. Democrats delayed action until next week, hoping to expand protections to court employees. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: "Nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill."

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shot back, saying: "I don't know how she could say that knowing that you just captured a person who wanted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh."

Federal marshals arrested a man near Kavanaugh's home yesterday, and charged him with attempted murder.

In Ukraine, government forces claimed they pushed forward again in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. A Ukrainian commander said his troops are engaged in fierce street fighting. The mayor said 10,000 civilians are trapped and evacuations are impossible.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog says Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras from its nuclear sites. That comes after the agency censured Tehran for failing to explain the discovery of uranium at undeclared sites. The U.N. cameras were installed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

And, today, the U.N. agency's chief warned their loss could be the fatal blow to enforcing that agreement.